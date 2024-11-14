Rinaldi Brothers Roofing buys North Kingstown building for $530K

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Rinaldi Brothers Roofing Inc. recently purchased a two-story, multi-tenant retail building in North Kingstown, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which brokered the transaction.

The company purchased the 3,800-square-foot building at 3681 Quaker Lane for $530,000, according to Sweeney Real Estate.

The building, with three units of occupancy, was constructed in 1982 with 177 feet of frontage, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The building features a 600-square-foot office, a 1,000-square-foot store display area, a 400-square-foot service production area, a 1,900-square-foot first floor and a 50-square-foot canopy above the front entrance, according to the database.

The building, with a concrete and cinder facade and a prefinished metal exterior, was most recently valued by North Kingstown property assessors in 2024 as being worth $454,200, with $175,400 attributed to the property’s 0.61 acres of land, according to the database.

This deal was brokered by Eric Schultheis, a salesperson and appraiser for Sweeney Real Estate.

The company purchased the property through a limited liability company it established called 3681 Quaker Partners LLC, which is based in Jamestown, according to the database. Rinaldi Brothers Roofing was co-founded in 2021 by twin brothers Matt Rinaldi and Nick Rinaldi and was previously operated out of South Kingstown.

The building was sold by 3681 Quaker Lane Realty LLC, which purchased the property for $500,000 in October 2018, according to the database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.