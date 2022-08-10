Rios named R.I. Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s new executive director

WARWICK – Lucy Rios, who has been serving as the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s interim executive director for close to a year, will remain in that leadership role on a permanent basis.

The domestic violence support nonprofit announced Wednesday that Rios has been named the organization’s new executive. She initially took over the director’s role on an interim basis after the departure of former executive director Tonya King back in January.

RICADV said Rios has been a leader to combat domestic violence in Rhode Island for the past two decades. Rios, RICADV said, has supported survivors and their families through multiple capacities, such as deputy director and leading both the prevention and communication teams. Rios has also led the organization’s Ten Men program, which brings men together as allies in violence prevention, RICADV said.

“Working with survivors and the entire [Rhode Island] community has been an honor,” Rios said in a statement. “Every day, I’m re-energized by the community and members of the RICADV’s task force SOAR [Sisters Overcoming Abusive Relationships], and the opportunity to make the world a better place alongside them. It is a privilege to do this work.”

