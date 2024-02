Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – While Rhode Island has marginally improved its national standing on the Tax Foundation’s Business Tax Climate, bills before the General Assembly could significantly worsen the state’s position, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council said in a policy brief Thursday. RIPEC’s policy brief analyzed Rhode Island’s overall ranking on the 2024 national index that

Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council said in a policy brief Thursday.

RIPEC’s policy brief analyzed Rhode Island’s overall ranking on the 2024 national index that was released on Oct. 24 and the five tax categories that were used to determine it, individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax and unemployment tax.

Overall, Rhode Island’s ranking improved from 42

nd

to 41

st

. It was the first time Rhode Island improved in the rankings since 2017, even though it remained in the bottom 10. While Rhode Island has never cracked the top two-thirds of states, it was ahead of Connecticut at 47th and Massachusetts at 45

th

in the latest report.

“RIPEC applauds Rhode Island policymakers for taking serious action last year to improve the state’s business tax climate by enacting tangible property tax relief,” said Michael DiBiase, CEO and president of RIPEC. “However, Rhode Island’s tax climate remains in the bottom 10 states and there is significant room for improvement.”

According to RIPEC, Massachusetts' rankings fell 12 spots from 34

th

to 46

th

because of its newly implemented "millionaires tax." Because of this, RIPEC is urging state lawmakers to resist legislative proposals now before the General Assembly that would impose the same income tax hike in Rhode Island.

“Policymakers should instead support the governor's proposed corporate tax change to extend the time for which businesses can carry forward net operating losses from five years to 20 years. Proposals of this type would provide needed improvement to Rhode Island’s business tax climate,” DiBiase said.

For individual income tax, Rhode Island improved slightly from 33rd lowest in 2023 to 31st due to individual income tax law changes in other states, including Massachusetts.

Again, RIPEC recommends resisting current proposals to increase individual income tax rates for high wage earners and should instead consider individual income tax reforms to enhance competitiveness. Bills

in the General Assembly would add a 3% on income exceeding $1 million [effectively an 8.99% rate]. Rhode Island’s current top rate of 5.99% is currently the 19th highest in the country but would be seventh highest if this legislation is approved.

Rhode Island ranks 22

nd

in the Business Tax Climate index for sales tax, placing it below every New England state except Connecticut, which is 23

rd

.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has voiced support for legislation to decrease the rate from 7% to 6.5%. Legislation sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz would reduce the rate to 5% and move Rhode Island’s combined rate to third lowest.

Rhode Island scored poorly on the corporate income tax, ranking 40

th

and the worst among the New England states. RIPEC said the state could improve in this category if McKee’s proposal to extend the period in which businesses are allowed to carry forward net operating losses from five years to 20 years is supported.

“While Rhode Island’s current carry-forward provision is the most limited in the nation, this proposal would bring Rhode Island more in line with other states and on par with neighboring Connecticut and Massachusetts, which both have 20-year provisions,” RIPEC said.

For property tax, Rhode Island ranked in the bottom third at 35th, even though it performed significantly better than other New England states, which all ranked in the bottom 10. RIPEC recommends Rhode Island should continue to improve its property tax structure and resist efforts to shift a greater proportion of the property tax burden to businesses and renters.

For unemployment insurance tax, Rhode Island ranked 49th because, RIPEC said, because of the costs associated with its particularly generous benefit levels.

“Policymakers should avoid increasing benefit levels, which would impose an even greater burden on employers,” RIPEC said. “At the same time, policymakers should guard against tax changes that would reduce employer payments if they threaten the viability of the state’s UI Trust Fund, which is still recovering from losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, and which is not considered by the U.S. Department of Labor to be sufficient to sustain a recession.”

To improve its ranking in this category, RIPEC recommends reducing the length of time used to establish a new employer’s experience rating, and moving from a charging method which charges all benefits to the most recent employer to a system that charges all employers within a base period relative to the proportion of wages paid.