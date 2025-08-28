RIPTA board approves revised service cuts

By
-
BUS RIDERS LINE UP recently at Kennedy Plaza in Providence to board the R.I. Public Transit Authority bus on Route 31 to Cranston Street. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – After months of public outcry against service cuts, the R.I Public Transit Authority board on Thursday voted nearly unanimously to approve a proposal reducing the frequency of rides along 40 “lower-ridership” routes. The statewide public transportation agency, facing a $10 million operating deficit, will also enact a plan that involves a multiyear schedule

