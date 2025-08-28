RIPTA board approves revised service cuts

PROVIDENCE – After months of public outcry against service cuts, the R.I Public Transit Authority board on Thursday voted nearly unanimously to approve a proposal reducing the frequency of rides along 40 “lower-ridership” routes. The statewide public transportation agency, facing a $10 million operating deficit, will also enact a plan that involves a multiyear schedule

PROVIDENCE – After months of public outcry against service cuts, the R.I Public Transit Authority board on Thursday voted nearly unanimously to approve a proposal reducing the frequency of rides along 40 "lower-ridership" routes. The statewide public transportation agency, facing a $10 million operating deficit, will also enact a plan that involves a multiyear schedule of fare increases for the first time in 15 years, along with the "targeted" elimination or reassignment of administrative positions and raising advertising revenue and federal reimbursements by $2.5 million. In July, the agency released a proposal with cuts that would have affected 58 of RIPTA’s 67 service routes, including the complete elimination of 16 routes. The proposal drew intense backlash from bus riders, transit advocates and allies, with business organizations and municipalities eventually chiming in with formal statements against the cuts. The RIPTA board was originally scheduled to vote on that proposal on Aug. 7 but delayed the vote after Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who had also faced criticism for providing RIPTA with inadequate funding in the fiscal 2026 budget, and RIPTA CEO Chris Durand directed the board to rework the plan to avoid driver layoffs and avoid route eliminations. The directive included an additional one-time infusion of $3 million in state funds. During the most recent meeting, board member Normand Benoit proposed delaying the decision again in order to seek up to $5 million in additional funding from the General Assembly. The last General Assembly vote came prior to a recently released efficiency study, Benoit said, which found that RIPTA provides an essential service and operates efficiently but had exhausted all immediate funding sources.Peter Alviti Jr., R.I Department of Transportation director and RIPTA board chairman, urged the board to make its decision during the meeting, adding, "We can't pass an unbalanced budget." Durand, meanwhile, said, "We've talked to everybody we could possibly talk to" to address the current budget shortfall. Patrick Crowley, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO and RIPTA board secretary, saidBenoit ultimately cast the only dissenting vote, stating that he would approve the cuts only if they included his caveat on a potential rescission. Prior to the board discussion, members of the public spoke against the cuts for the majority of the two-plus-hour meeting. Audience members audibly objected, with one heard shouting "shame on you" as the meeting convened. Prior to Thursday's board meeting, a series of public comment sessions throughout Rhode Island drew impassioned testimony against the cuts, with speakers describing RIPTA services as vital to accessing their jobs, education, health care, groceries and other needs. Prior to the meeting, advocacy group Save RIPTA called the updated proposal "slightly better" than the earlier plan but stressed that it was "not something to celebrate." The ultimately approved proposal would "still cause harm to tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders," the group said, adding, "People will lose their jobs, mobility, independence and quality of life." RIPTA initially faced a $32.6 million deficit this fiscal year when McKee released his state budget proposal in January. The General Assembly closed that gap by $15 million, and RIPTA reduced the deficit to $10 million using savings and federal funding. Observers have attributed RIPTA’s long-standing financial hardships to chronic underfunding. Following the meeting, McKee and Durand released a joint statement calling the vote "an important first step ... that closes RIPTA’s operating deficit without eliminating routes, while securing meaningful administrative and management savings. "Not only does the decision protect core ridership services, but also it prevents future wide-ranging tax increases on Rhode Islanders," the statement continued. "This decision provides a foundation for RIPTA to build a more modern and financially sustainable transit system." Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.