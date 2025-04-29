RIPTA, RIFC partner to offer free stadium game-day shuttle bus service

PAWTUCKET – With Rhode Island FC set to finally open Centreville Bank Stadium’s doors on May 3
and a sold-out crowd
of 10,500 people expected to attend, the soccer club and the R.I. Public Transit Authority are partnering to help both alleviate traffic congestion and save some walking for fans on gamedays.
RIPTA and the reigning United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference champions
will offer a free shuttle bus, identified as “R-1636,” that will connect fans from the city’s downtown area to the stadium. The bus will continuously loop between key stops near designated stadium parking lots
to Centreville Bank Stadium every eight to 10 minutes, RIPTA and the soccer club say.
Fans attending the soccer club’s home opener, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for parking, busing and pre-game festivities.
The club and authority both say the R-1636 bus will start operating three hours before kickoff on game days – for example, it will start at 1:30 p.m. on May 3 – dropping fans off at Ivan Perez Memorial Park at 319 Pleasant St. The service will continue until one hour after all postgame events conclude.
“This partnership underscores RIPTA’s commitment to providing convenient, sustainable transportation options that enhance the fan experience,” RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand said in a statement. “By offering frequent, affordable service directly to the stadium, we’re helping reduce traffic congestion, support local events, and connect communities through public transit.”
Fans can board R-1636 at the following locations:
- Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, 300 Pine St.
- Former Apex Department Store building, 100 Main St. (For parking lots M7, M8, M9, M10 and M11)
- 23 Exchange St. (Exchange after Broad)
- Rhode Island FC’s corporate offices opposite Slater Mill, 175 Main St. (For parking lots M12, M13, M14 and M15)
- Roosevelt Avenue, 121 Exchange St. (For parking lot M16)
- Division Street Bridge, 50 Division St. (For parking lots D5, D6 and D7)
Additionally, RIPTA will have its team members present along the game day route to help with passengers. Also, Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne said in a statement the R-1636 bus will also be available for “select major events” at the venue in addition to Rhode Island FC home matches.
Activity at Centreville Bank Stadium will be quite high early next month.
After Rhode Island FC’s home opener, the newly named stadium
will host the Boston Banshees of the Women’s Elite Rugby League
on May 4. Then on May 7, Rhode Island FC will host Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution
for the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match.
More rugby will come to Centreville Bank Stadium on June 28 when the venue will host the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship match
. It will be the first major sports championship game to be held at the venue.
Passengers boarding at bus stops outside the loop are required to pay the regular fare of $2 per boarding, payable by exact change or with a Wave smart card or Wave mobile app, RIPTA said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.