RISCA awards $750K in grants to programs, educators and artists

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. State Arts Council has awarded $750,192 in grants to 120 arts and culture programs, educators and folk artists, the council announced Thursday.

Grants ranged from $500 to $90,140, the largest of which was issued to Trinity Repertory Company for general operating support.

There were several types of grants in this round of disbursement, including Folk Arts Apprenticeships, Folk Arts Fellowships, Arts Access Grants, Project Grants for Education, and Project Grants in Healthcare.

“During these difficult times, it is critically important to support our arts and culture sector,” RISCA’s Executive Director Randall Rosenbaum said. “Typically, the arts contribute over $2 billion annually to the Rhode Island economy, and employ more than 17,500 people. These state investments will keep the arts sector working on behalf of all Rhode Islanders, for the cultural, educational and economic benefit of the entire state.”

Funding for the grants came from the state, the National Endowment for the Arts and matching donations from businesses and individuals, as well as income from ticket sales and admissions, the council said.

Other large grant allocations included:

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School: $72,640 for general operating support.

Rhode Island School of Design Museum: $38,488 for general operating support

AS220: $38,488 for general operating support.

Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre: $27,500 for general operating support.