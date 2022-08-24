RITIN forum to spotlight sustainability in textile manufacturing

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Industry experts, elected officials and academics will come together next month to envision a greener future for the textile industry in an event organized by the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network.

The organization’s “Weaving a sustainable future” forum, held in partnership with Polaris MEP and the University of Rhode Island, will serve as a free, “informative, action-oriented event” centered around sustainable innovation in the textile industry, according to RITIN.

Programming will include opening remarks by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. David N. Cicilline and URI President Marc Parlange; presentations from industry experts and URI faculty; a panel discussion with Peter Snyder, the university’s vice president for research and economic development; and a career and product showcase.

The event is geared toward textile manufacturers, their partners, and students and academics in the textile, environmental or fashion sectors.

- Advertisement -

The forum will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the URI Memorial Ballroom.

Those interested in attending can register through the RITIN website.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.