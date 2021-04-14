RWU names Griffin new engineering school dean

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University announced April 6 that Robert J. Griffin, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and former interim dean of the engineering school at Rice University, has been chosen as the next dean for the university’s School of Engineering, Computing and Construction Management.

The university said Griffin was selected following a nationwide search to replace the late Robert A. Potter Jr., who died at the age of 69 in October.

RWU said Griffin comes to Rhode Island with more than 20 years’ experience in the education sector and as an award-winning researcher in engineering. At the Texas-based Rice, Griffin helped implement a strategic plan to advance research impact and enhance partnerships with the city of Houston, the Texas Medical Center, local industry and global technology companies, RWU said.

Griffin also led efforts in diversity, equity and inclusion among the engineering school and to assess student services in efforts to improve retention of minority and underrepresented students, RWU said.

“I am excited to join this tight-knit community where the focus is on delivery of cutting-edge education to highly intelligent and motivated students,” Griffin said in a statement.

