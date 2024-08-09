Salary-disclosure law in Mass. may have some fallout in R.I.

By
-
WILL A NEW LAW in Massachusetts mandating that certain employers disclose salary ranges in job posting force Rhode Island employers to take similar steps in order to compete in the job market? / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD
WILL A NEW LAW in Massachusetts mandating that certain employers disclose salary ranges in job posting force Rhode Island employers to take similar steps in order to compete in the job market? / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

A Massachusetts law set to take effect next year requiring some employers to disclose salary ranges when posting job openings may have collateral repercussions in Rhode Island, according to some observers. The law, which goes into effect July 31, 2025, applies to employers with 25 or more employees in Massachusetts, and it comes after Rhode

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display