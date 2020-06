Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

FILLING A NEED: Lt. LeNissa Rivera of The Salvation Army in Newport serves those in need by organizing emergency food boxes. Since March 18, The Salvation Army in Rhode Island has provided 13,512 individuals enough food for 256,020 meals in response to needs generated by the COVID-19 crisis that the state has been experiencing. The…