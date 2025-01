‘Sandcastle’ in Westerly sold for $11.75M

WESTERLY – A 4,752-square-foot oceanfront home known as “Sandcastle” became the town’s highest sale since November 2023. Mott & Chase Sotheby’s International Realty announced Thursday that Sandcastle, located at 8 Manatuck Ave., has been sold for $11.75 million. The home was sold by Paul J. and Camille Daqui, both of whom acquired Sandcastle in 2003 for $7 million, according to the town’s property records. Town officials say the home’s new owner is currently unknown as the sale has not yet been formally recorded. The sale of Sandcastle is the highest the town has seen since 8 Popon Road was sold on Nov. 30, 2023, for $14 million . That year, 8 Popon Road was Rhode Island’s second-largest home sale , behind only the $15 million sale of “Sea View Villa” in Middletown . The two-story Sandcastle, first built in 1930, has six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and is situated on nearly an acre adjoining protected conservancy land. It also offers views of that span from the Weekapaug coastline to the Watch Hill Lighthouse, Mott & Chace says. Mott & Chace represented the sellers, while Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties represented the buyers. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com . You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette