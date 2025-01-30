‘Sandcastle’ in Westerly sold for $11.75M

By
-
THE HOME AT 8 Manatuck Ave. in Westerly, known as "Sandcastle," has been sold for $11.75 million. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

WESTERLY – A 4,752-square-foot oceanfront home known as “Sandcastle” became the town’s highest sale since November 2023. Mott & Chase Sotheby’s International Realty announced Thursday that Sandcastle, located at 8 Manatuck Ave., has been sold for $11.75 million. The home was sold by Paul J. and Camille Daqui, both of whom acquired Sandcastle in 2003

