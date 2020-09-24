SEA Corp. lands $55M contract from NUWC

MIDDLETOWN – Systems Engineering Associates Corp. has been awarded a $55 million five-year contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced Thursday.

The contract will have SEA Corp. provide engineering services, technical services and materials to the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department of NUWC, supporting in-service Los Angeles, Ohio, Seawolf and Virginia class submarines.

SEA Corp. is the prime contractor for the contract and will provide full spectrum engineering services to a range of non-propulsion electronic systems.

“SEA Corp. is thrilled to be able to continue this work; keeping our submarines safe, capable and available,” said John Holder, SEA Corp. business area manager, in a statement. “This award shows that the [U.S.] Navy continues to have strong confidence in our ability to provide exemplary services to NUWC and the warfighter.”

The contract will also include concept development, systems requirement review, design and analysis, interface definition, platform integration, test and evaluation, fleet and laboratory installations, obsolescence investigation, programmatic services, and fleet support technical services.