SEACORP awarded $36M Navy contract

MIDDLETOWN – SEACORP LLC has been awarded a five-year, $36 million contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, the company announced Monday.

The contract will see the company continue research and development on the Next Generation Electronic Warfare Human Machine Interface for submarine operators, SEACORP said.

The work is part of a Small Business Innovation Research program contract. The SBIR program is “a three-phase program that offers incentives to businesses of less than 500 employees to allow them to capitalize on their innovative research,” the company said.

The contract announced Monday will be the third phase of work under the program. Under Phase I and II, SEACORP presented solutions for enhancing operator experience for next-gen electronic warfare displays and controls, and developed a fully functional prototype.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our efforts in support of the U.S. Navy,” SEACORP Vice President of Electronic Warfare John Murphy said in a statement. “SEACORP looks forward to further transitioning this technology to enhance operational capability by increasing efficiency and decision-making for submarine operators.”