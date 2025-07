Innovative Companies Awards deadline extended to Friday, August 1st. All winners announced the week of August 4th.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has amended its ground-lease agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for its Chicago casino project.

According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17 , GLP will advance up to $940 million for construction costs to

Bally’s Chicago Operating Co. LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Bally’s Corp.

In exchange, Bally’s Chicago will pay GLP a higher rent to lease the land at

the former Tribune Publishing site at 777 West Chicago Ave

.

Rent will be

$20 million annually, subject to annual escalations, plus an annual amount equal to 8.5% of what GLP advances to Bally’s Chicago.

The new lease agreement has a 15-year term and up to four renewal terms of five years each.

Bally’s originally secured the funding for the Chicago project with GLP in July 2024.

Bally’s Chicago Casino is planned for the riverfront and designs call for a 3,000-seat theater; six restaurants, cafes and a food hall; and a 2-acre public park, as well as the 500-room hotel tower. It’s expected to open in September 2026.

Bally’s will report its second-quarter earnings on July 30.