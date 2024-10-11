SEC filing of the week: Equinor buys 10% stake in Orsted

By
-
EQUINOR ASA has become a major shareholder of Orsted A/S, the Danish company that is developing a pair of offshore wind farms that will help power Rhode Island. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL DWYER

PROVIDENCE – Equinor ASA has become the second-largest shareholder of Orsted A/S, the Danish company that is developing a pair of offshore wind farms that will help power Rhode Island.  In its SEC filing on Oct. 7, Equinor said it now owns 42 million shares, or 10%, of Orsted at a market rate of $2.5

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Potential Tax Changes

The upcoming 2024 election will have a major impact on tax policy, specifically provisions created…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display