MIDDLETOWN – KVH Industries Inc. has agreed to deals to sell a local office and factory.

On Dec. 5, KVH entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Knight Capital LLC, under which the company agreed to sell its property located at 75 Enterprise Center for a purchase price of $8.5 million.

The purchase includes related buildings, improvements and other assets. Consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and specified zoning approvals.

Upon consummation of the sale, KVH will remain in possession of the property as a tenant under a triple-net lease having an initial term of six months, which the company can extend for up to an additional three months as it completes its manufacturing wind-down and identifies a new headquarters facility.

n Dec. 9, KVH entered into a purchase and sale agreement with 50 Enterprise LLC, a subsidiary of Seacorp, Inc., to sell its property at 50 Enterprise Center for $4.5 million. The purchase includes related buildings, improvements, and other assets. Consummation of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission on Dec. 10 , KHV’s board of directors also authorized a share repurchase program with an aggregate purchase price of up to $10 million.

Brent Bruun, KVH’s CEO, said the company expects to raise approximately $12 million from the sale for working capital and potential strategic opportunities while allowing KVH to move into a new facility.

“The board’s authorization of a share repurchase program also underscores our commitment to the company’s shareholders,” Bruun said. “It reflects our confidence in the company’s strategy, strong balance sheet and ability to leverage the strategic opportunities that lie ahead to build long-term value.”