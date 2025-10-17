Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

MIDDLETOWN – KVH Industries Inc. has acquired the assets and vendor agreements from a satellite provider operating in the Asia-Pacific region for $3.1 million. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 14, KVH said the acquisition is expected to expand its maritime satellite communications distribution capabilities and customer base in

SEC filing of the week: KVH Industries acquires Asia-Pacific assets for $3.1M

MIDDLETOWN

– KVH Industries Inc. has acquired the assets and vendor agreements from a satellite provider operating in the Asia-Pacific region for $3.1 million.

In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 14 , KVH said the acquisition is expected to expand its

maritime satellite communications distribution capabilities and customer base in the Asia-Pacific market.

KVH also paid $600,000 for satellite communications equipment inventory.

As part of the transaction, 10 employees from the acquired entity with join KVH.

In August, KVH reported a second-quarter profit of $930,000.

KVH designs and manufactures mobile connectivity products and provides services for marine and land mobile uses.

The name of the provider was not disclosed. Representatives from KVH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.