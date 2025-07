Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. estimates a June cyberattack will cost the company at least $350 million in net sales. In its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 16, the food distributor said that the cyber incident will affect fiscal 2025 net sales by approximately $350 million to $400 million,

will affect fiscal 2025 net sales by approximately $350 million to $400 million, leading to a net loss of $50 million to $60 million. The latter includes the estimated tax impact, and adjusted EBITDA by approximately $40 million to $50 million.

The company added that it does not expect a meaningful operational or financial impact beyond the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

“We are grateful to our customers, suppliers and associates for their resilience and collaboration as we worked through a challenging period for all of us,” said UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas. “With our operations returning to more normalized levels, we remain focused on adding value for our customers and suppliers while becoming a more efficient and effective partner.”

In its revised full-year outlook, UNFI said in the filing that it now expects $31.6 billion to $31.8 billion in sales, 2% less than previously forecasted.

UNFI did not disclose who was responsible for the cyberattack or other information. The company announced it restored its systems on June 27.

United Natural Foods, which is a major distributor for Whole Foods Market, said it holds cybersecurity insurance and expects the full claim and settlement process to extend into its 2026 fiscal year.