PROVIDENCE – United Natural Foods Inc. has restored its core systems and electronic ordering that were affected by the cyberattack on June 5, the wholesale food distributer announced Thursday in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it experienced reduced sales volume and increased operational costs when it was forced

The company said it experienced reduced sales volume and increased operational costs when it was forced to take certain systems offline following the incident, adding that it will have a “material impact on the net income and adjusted EBITA” for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter.

United Natural Foods, which is a major distributor for Whole Foods Market, said it holds cybersecurity insurance and expects the full claim and settlement process to extend into its 2026 fiscal year.

United did not disclose how much it may have lost as a result of the cyberattack. Representatives from the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

United did, however, experience a 25% drop in market share, totaling more than $500 million , following the cyber incident.

On June 10, United said it was “working steadily” to gradually restore services. The comment was included with the company’s third-quarter earnings statement, in which it reported

a loss of $7 million

for the quarter that ended May 3.

During an earnings call on June 10, company CEO Sandy Douglas announced the end of its distribution deal with Key Food in the Northeast, leading to the closure of its Pennsylvania distribution center in North Whitehall Township and more than 700 layoffs.