SEC filing of the week: Upper90 raises $23M in funding

PROVIDENCE – Upper90 Capital Management LP, a hybrid credit firm that provides growth capital for technology startups, has raised $23 million for a fund called Upper90 Crusoe Equity V SPV LLC, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 11.  Founded by William Libby in May 2018, Upper90 seeks to use

