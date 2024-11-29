SEC filing of the week: Upper90 raises $23M in funding

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Upper90 Capital Management LP, a hybrid credit firm that provides growth capital for technology startups, has raised $23 million for a fund called Upper90 Crusoe Equity V SPV LLC, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 11. Founded by William Libby in May 2018, Upper90 seeks to use

seeks to use data to provide tailored debt and equity to technology startups with predictable revenue or collateral. The firm aims to lead with credit and participate in equity for greater alignment.

According to its website, Upper90 initially provides $5 million to $25 million credit facilities that can scale to more than $50 million for seed to Series B startups based on the asset performance, not just equity raised.

“Over the last 10 years, founders have faced 50% dilution through Series B rounds, Libby said on the firm's website. “Upper90-backed founders, conversely, own materially more by utilizing credit earlier for the healthier parts of their businesses. With pressure on valuations, access to alternative financing solutions is top of mind.”

Upper 90 has offices in both Providence and New York City.

The company has at least 40 startups in its portfolio, and it had $815.8 million in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2023, according to an SEC filing at that time.