Secretary of State data shows 35% of voters have cast ballots ahead of election

PROVIDENCE – A record 35% of the state’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, according to the R.I Secretary of State’s website.

The 285,000 ballots cast as of Oct. 31 include 153,000 mail-in ballots as well as 131,500 people who voted early, in-person. Several municipalities offered extended, weekend early voting hours in anticipation of higher turnout.

Early voting ends at 4 p.m. today.

Election officials said previously that they anticipate half of all votes cast in this election will be done prior to Election Day – either by mail-in ballots or early voting.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.