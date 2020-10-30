R.I. Secretary of State highlights weekend in-person voting options

PROVIDENCE – A handful of municipalities will be offer early, in-person voting on Saturday ahead of the Nov. 3 election, R.I. Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea announced on Friday.
The state has reported a record 115,000 ballots cast by early, in-person voting already, with election officials anticipating half of all votes will come from a combination of early and mail-in ballots.
Early voting continues through 4 p.m. Monday.
Municipalities offering in-person voting on Saturday are as follows:
- Central Falls: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- East Providence: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Glocester: 8 a.m. to noon
- Providence: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Westerly: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
