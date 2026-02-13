SEEKING BALANCE: Developers see financial benefits of live-work-play projects

By
-
PLACE OF PRIDE: Joan and Tony Assante purchased a 1,400-square-foot condominium at Chapel View, one of the first of 14 condos in the development to be occupied 17 years ago. Every condo was eventually purchased.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
PLACE OF PRIDE: Joan and Tony Assante purchased a 1,400-square-foot condominium at Chapel View, one of the first of 14 condos in the development to be occupied 17 years ago. Every condo was eventually purchased.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

No matter what Joan and Tony Assante want to do, they usually don’t have to go far to get it done. Grocery shopping? There’s a Shaw’s Supermarket a few hundred feet from their front door. When they need a dose of caffeine, a Starbucks is even closer. And at night, upscale Italian steakhouse Circe Prime

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display