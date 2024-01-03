Seekonk, North Attleboro TGI Fridays eateries closed

PROVIDENCE – A pair of local TGI Fridays restaurants abruptly closed Tuesday, according to multiple news outlets. TGI Fridays eateries in both Seekonk and North Attleboro had a sign taped to their doors announcing the closures of both locations. “We regret to inform you that Fridays has made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the sign read. The reason for the closure was not noted. Patrons were directed to other Massachusetts TGI Fridays locations in Braintree, North Dartmouth and Stoughton. According to a report from KSFN-TV ABC 30 in Fresno, Calif., TGI Fridays closed 35 locations across the country Tuesday. It was unclear if either the Seekonk or North Attleboro locations were part of those 35 restaurants that were closed. The company is expected to announce the reason for closing the eateries later this week, according to the KSFN-TV report. The TGI Fridays location in Warwick, which had been the company’s only Rhode Island location, closed four years ago.