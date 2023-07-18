Sen. Miller pleads no contest in car-keying case

PROVIDENCE – A state lawmaker on Tuesday pleaded no contest in Kent County District Court to two misdemeanor counts after being arraigned on vandalism and obstruction charges.

Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, was ordered by District Court Judge Joseph P. Ippolito Jr. to pay $2,830 in restitution to the victim and court costs. He will also make a $250 “voluntary contribution.”

Both cases were filed, meaning they will be held for one year and dismissed from Miller’s record and eligible for expungement if he does not violate the terms of the disposition.

Miller was arrested on June 22 by Cranston Police after they received a call to respond to the Garden City Center for a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, the victim “stated that when returning to their vehicle, they heard a loud scratching noise consistent with someone keying a vehicle,” according to the police report. He initially denied damaging the vehicle and stated to police that he was being stalked and threatened by “gun nuts” and that “he believed the person in the vehicle may have recognized him as a state senator and threatened him for that reason.”

When later confronted with additional information, “including he was observed next to the damaged vehicle on video surveillance cameras,” Miller admitted damaging the vehicle because the owner “dared him to do it.”

Miller was initially charged with vandalism and released. However, after observing officers’ body camera footage, Cranston police filed an additional obstruction charge for statements made to law enforcement during its investigation.

Miller on Tuesday released an apology.

“I am truly sorry for my actions in this matter and I am disappointed in my behavior and lack of judgement. In a blink of an eye, I exhibited a lack of self-control that has impacted my reputation. For that, I only have myself to blame as I am solely responsible for what led to today’s court proceedings,” he said. “All I can ask is that I be judged on how I have comported myself throughout my life as a husband, father, business owner, employer and public servant.”

Miller is also the owner of both Trinity Brewhouse and The Hot Club in Providence. First elected to the Senate in November 2006, Miller chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and is a member of the Committee on Environment and Agriculture.

Earlier this month R.I. GOP Chairman Joe Powers called for Miller’s resignation, saying the Democratic legislator showed “disregard for anyone that is not aligned with his own party.”

In a Tuesday statement, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio expressed support for Miller, calling him “a dedicated and passionate public servant.”

“I don’t believe that any one of us would want to be judged solely upon our worst moments. We are putting this incident behind us and moving forward,” he said. “Like all of us who hold elected office, Sen. Miller will ultimately answer to his constituents…He has accepted full responsibility, demonstrated sincere remorse, and made restitution.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.