Senate advances bill that would allow operators to compete for sportsbook contract

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate, by a 33-2 vote, approved a bill on June 4 that would dismantle the state’s current sports betting monopoly and pave the way for the introduction of up to five additional operators by 2026.

The state legalized sports betting in 2019 with International Gaming Technology PLC managing Sportsbook Rhode Island, whose contract is set to expire in 2026.

Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Frank A. Ciccone III, the bill mandates that the R.I. Lottery Commission refrain from renewing IGT’s contract and invite applications from potential operators prior to the expiration.

A report from the Spectrum Gaming Group advocated for a competitive market featuring four to six sports betting operators.

But in Senate testimony, IGT Senior Vice President Joseph Bertolone argued that increasing the number of operators would not necessarily boost state revenue.

“This strong fiscal performance is not coincidental; it reflects the benefits of centralized operations, cohesive marketing and product development through committed in-state operating partners,” he said. “The data strongly suggests that maintaining the current model is the most prudent course of action to safeguard and grow state revenues.”

Representatives from sports betting app DraftKings countered, saying that increased competition would enhance the betting experience for consumers.

The bill is now headed to the R.I. House of Representatives.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.