Senate approves $13.9B state budget

PROVIDENCE – For Rhode Island, double-figured state budgets have become the norm. By a 34-1 vote, the Senate around midnight approved a $13.9 billion fiscal 2025 budget, the final deliberation before the spending package is transmitted for Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s signature. Lawmakers conducted an hours-long floor session Thursday into Friday morning that wrapped up

The budget is a $271 million increase over McKee’s proposal unveiled in January. He is set to sign the document – a 46% increase in spending over fiscal 2019 – on June 17 inside the State Room of the Statehouse.

The final version boosts funding for public education and health and human services, and implements changes to the state pension system by giving cost-of-living increases to beneficiaries who retired before 2012 and reduces the percentage threshold for all other beneficiaries. It also

raises the pay retired educators can earn without losing benefits from $18,000 a year to $25,000. And provides the same pension benefits available to municipal public safety workers to their state counterparts.

The assembly’s revised budget includes full funding to the tune of $160 million for Medicaid reimbursement rate increases that McKee had proposed addressing with a three-year phase-in.

Among the last-day legislation approved Friday was a Citizens Bank – supported change from the way banks are taxed by moving to a so-called “single-factor” methodology. T

he Senate approved it by a vote of 30 to 6.

Administration officials said that if enacted, it would have resulted in $7.7 million in lost revenue this fiscal year, growing to $15.6 million over the full fiscal 2025.

DiPalma said the change would not impact the current budget after lawmakers shifted $1 million of surplus money from the fiscal 2024 budget and an additional $6.5 million that was to go to the so-called “rainy-day” fund.

The budget adds $1 million for small businesses financially impacted by the Washington Bridge closure – bringing the total to $2.6 million – and increases funding to the R.I. Public Transit Authority by $5 million. There is $84 million toward the replacement of the bridge, now estimated to be roughly $400 million. The revised budget also adds $33.8 million over McKee’s proposal in state aid to K-12 public schools and provides $813,000 toward free breakfast and lunch meals for students who are otherwise eligible for the federally reduced rate.

The General Assembly also authorized several bond questions to be put before voters on the November ballot, including a $120 million housing bond, the largest in state history.

There is an $87 million education facilities bond to build a Biomedical Sciences Building at the University of Rhode Island and a $73 million question to pay for the new Institute for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies at Rhode Island College.

There is also a $10 million arts bond for cultural facilities; and

Figures from the May Revenue Estimating Conference projected a nearly $243 million surplus over the current fiscal year budget, with state revenue for fiscal 2025 exceeding earlier projections by nearly $60 million.

The R.I. Public Expenditure Council last week praised lawmakers for retaining McKee’s proposal to extend the period that businesses can carry forward net operating losses from five to 20 years, making the state code more consistent with neighboring states.

But with a projected deficit of nearly $250 million for fiscal 2026 and increased state spending added by the General Assembly over McKee's recomendation, RIPEC cautioned that “overall growth in state expenditures...raise longer term fiscal concerns.”