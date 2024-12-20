Senior housing development coming to Coventry

The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

COVENTRY

Housing development firm LRT Co. announced Friday it has closed on 12.38 acres of vacant land to develop its planned $65 million Tiffany Laurel Reserve, a 204-unit senior housing campus.

The firm completed purchase of the property

The company expects to break ground next summer.

Town records show LRT paid $1.5 million for the property. The seller is listed as New London Turnpike Realty LLC.

Totaling 157,000 square feet, the development will include 127 independent living units, 77 assisted living and "memory care" units, and 56 structured parking garage spaces.

Approximately 25% of the independent living units will be reserved for seniors with low incomes.

Lawrence LaBonte, CEO and founder of LRT Co., celebrated the firm’s first foray into Rhode Island and said it is

"glad to be a part of the solution of limited housing supply available to mid- to low-market seniors."

“This is a large campus project that will have the high-end LRT Company amenities and units we plan for," he said.

Founded in 2019, the company currently has more than $156 million of development projects underway and has been involved in more than $1 billion in real estate development transactions, according to its website.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

