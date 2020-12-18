Serial entrepreneur enjoys making spirits bright for clients each year

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Chris Beneduce by no means identifies as a Christmas fanatic. But as owner of Holiday Impressions Lighting and Decor, he spends the last two months of the year elbow-deep in fake snowflakes, inflatable Santas and icicle lights. The seasonal business in Warwick is one of four that Beneduce owns and grew out of his original…