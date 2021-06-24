Serpentine Path at The Breakers nearing completion, south portion dedicated

NEWPORT – The southern portion of a historic path from The Breakers to the Cliff Walk has been completed and dedicated by The Preservation Society of Newport County.

The portion of the Serpentine Path at the Breakers is named The Robert and Kate Bartlett Arboretum Walk.

The walk is the second completed phase of an ongoing, multimillion-dollar project to restore the historic, 13-acre landscape around the Breakers, which was established in the 1870s.

The refurbished path follows the western and southern sides of the property and connects to the Cliff Walk. Overgrown plants were cleared, and new plantings installed, including trees of varied species. The northern portion of the path was completed in August 2019.

The restoration has created a 1,500-foot walkway, according to the preservation society.

The Serpentine Path, an original feature of the property, once linked three neighboring estates and served as a continuous private park for the families that once owned these properties.

The path was designed by landscape architect Ernest Bowditch. It included dense plantings and raised garden beds. The 1938 New England hurricane decimated the landscape, and it was never restored.

The restoration work that has taken place over the past several years is privately funded. The landscape architect is Reed Hilderbrand LLC. The general contractor is R.P. Marzilli. Future phases will concentrate on the area around the Children’s Cottage on the grounds of the home.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.