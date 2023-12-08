‘She-cession’ over but gains in jeopardy

By
-
HELP NEEDED: Khadija Lewis Khan, executive director of Providence’s Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center, says the state’s child care system is underfunded.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
HELP NEEDED: Khadija Lewis Khan, executive director of Providence’s Beautiful Beginnings Child Care Center, says the state’s child care system is underfunded.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
The troubling national exodus of women from the workforce in 2020 and 2021 has ended, at least in Rhode Island. That is certainly good news for both families and employers. But as this week’s cover story reports, women still face disproportionate challenges in the workplace due to limited child care. The Ocean State’s unemployment rate…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR