‘She-cession’ over but gains in jeopardy

The troubling national exodus of women from the workforce in 2020 and 2021 has ended, at least in Rhode Island. That is certainly good news for both families and employers. But as this week’s cover story reports, women still face disproportionate challenges in the workplace due to limited child care. The Ocean State’s unemployment rate…