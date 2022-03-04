Shepherd’s Run offers guests a bucolic, relaxing getaway

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A new getaway in South Kingstown is striving to provide the perfect mix of stress-relieving activities, as a destination resort hotel, spa and winery. And after two years of a pandemic, the chance for the ultimate relaxation in this bucolic getaway spot is something guests at Shepherd’s Run cherish now more than ever, according to…