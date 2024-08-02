Should the state and/or local communities help fund college athletics?

Providence College last month released results of a study it commissioned on the economic and social impact of its athletics programs.

The report by a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm said PC’s sports programs have an annual economic impact across Rhode Island of approximately $100.3 million, creating or generating 630 jobs. The latter include jobs in air and ground transportation; event planning, management and facilitation; hotels; restaurants; bars; retail establishments; construction; and architectural.

It’s the first such report done by the school, which is competing regionally and nationally for top student athletes.

PC Vice President and Director of Athletics Steven Napolillo told PBN that PC will need to ensure its athletic facilities are among the best in the country to stay competitive.

“We look forward to working with city and state officials to sustain long-term excellence in our athletic department,” Napolillo said.