Should the state pay Bally’s Corp. for increased marketing costs to offset losses from an impending indoor smoking ban?

Casino operator Bally’s Corp. says an indoor smoking “ban” due to start in 2027 in the state will cost the company millions of dollars. Because of that, the company wants more money from the state to help pay for increased marketing to offset the losses.

R.I. Lottery Director Mark A. Furcolo is opposed to the request submitted to state lawmakers. In a letter to the House Finance Committee, Furcolo said the Lottery “does not support the proposed substantive changes which would increase the state’s reimbursement requirement by millions of dollars.”

Bally’s spokesperson Patti Doyle says annual revenue losses at the state’s two casinos will between $30 million to $60 million, based on declines at two Bally’s casinos in Delaware and Louisiana after smoking bans.

The state pays a portion of the casinos’ marketing costs and gets a share of revenue generated by the two casinos.

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