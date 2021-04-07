Siren Marine, Yamaha Motor Corp. alliance to speed up Connected Boat capabilities

NEWPORT – Siren Marine Inc. and Yamaha Motor Corp. have announced the formation of a strategic alliance, according to Siren Marine, accelerating industrywide adoption of its Connected Boat technology.

The Connected Boat means Internet of Things smart technology on the water – just like consumers use in their homes, said Siren Marine CEO Jeffrey Poole.

“This latest alliance will change how boaters interact with Yamaha products, fundamentally enhancing the way boaters interact with their boats. Yamaha will be armed with new data-driven insights that can be leveraged for product innovation, improved customer experience and new service opportunities,” said Poole. “Given Yamaha’s global reputation, this is a significant moment for Siren Marine and what we call the Connected Boat Revolution.”

Yamaha is integrating its technology with Siren Marine’s to move engineering and development into the realm of the customer, delivering products that are easier to use and creating greater confidence on the water, according to Ben Speciale, president of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

“Siren Marine devices, software and two-way communications will link to current and future integrated control systems developed by the engineers in our U.S.-based Yamaha Boat Power System division,” Speciale said. “The end result will be boats with integrated Yamaha systems that can be monitored and managed by a hand-held device. Ultimately, the alliance will lead to an even higher level of service, lower costs, greater convenience and peace of mind for Yamaha boaters.”

Siren Marine is building a network of industry partners to integrate its Smart Boat technology into numerous applications, such as CZone. Boaters can now turn on cockpit lights, air conditioning and fire up the generator from a mobile device before heading down to the boat, saving time and enhancing the boating experience.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.