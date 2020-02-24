Skills for Rhode Island’s Future to receive $1.5M grant to aid internship program

JOHNSTON – A local nonprofit that helps connect individuals to employers for job opportunities will see its high-school internship program receive a significant financial boost.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future will receive a three-year, $1.5 million grant from national nonprofit American Student Assistance to help expand the organization’s PrepareRI High School Internship Program. The announcement came Monday from Gov. Gina M. Raimondo during the PrepareRI Internship Engagement Breakfast held at Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s corporate campus in Johnston, where state education officials and approximately 140 business leaders were in attendance.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future said the grant will allow the organization to place more students into paid internships this summer, as well as hire three career-readiness coaches to work with students from “high-need districts” all year long and help them obtain skills needed to succeed at the postsecondary level. Raimondo said in a statement that the funding will allow 100 additional students to participate in the program.

In total, 425 students will be placed into paid internships with more than 75 business partners this summer, Skills for Rhode Island’s Future said.

“We are on a mission to improve career readiness for all Rhode Islanders, and this grant will propel our work forward,” Raimondo said.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future Executive Director Nina Pande said the “meaningful opportunities” the students will receive in the internships will help them “gain valuable, hands-on experience and prepare them to achieve success in their future careers.”

