Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley, along with other city and national leaders, will host 20 mayors and their police chiefs from across New England Wednesday for a discussion on public safety and effective policing. Police Col. Oscar L. Perez Jr. and United States Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran will join

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley, along with other city and national leaders, will host

20 mayors and their police chiefs from across New England Wednesday for a discussion on public safety and effective policing.

Police Col. Oscar L. Perez Jr. and United States Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran will join Smiley and regional leaders for a dialogue on effective local police practices under the new federal administration, including addressing ongoing recruitment challenges, innovative overdose prevention strategies, community policing and proactive anti-violence interventions.

As co-chair of the USCM’s Mayors and Police Chiefs Task Force and a member of the USCM advisory board, Smiley will highlight his city’s multipronged approach to addressing the opioid overdose crisis, reducing gun violence and implementing effective nonviolence intervention strategies.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting regional leaders ... to collaborate on critical issues that are impacting communities across the nation,” said Smiley. “From proactive strategies that address the increasing threat of hate crimes and extremism to innovative policies and investments that support our most vulnerable neighbors impacted by the opioid overdose crisis, this is an opportunity to share best practices to better serve our local communities."

National experts from the

Human Rights Campaign, Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism

and the University of Chicago Crime Lab will also take part in the discussion.

Representatives from Project Weber/RENEW, the first state-sanctioned overdose prevention center in the nation located in the city, the Nonviolence Institute

and former Providence Police Chief and COPS Office Director Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr. are also expected to attend.

Perez said in a statement that the conference is

an opportunity for mayors and police chiefs to gather to discuss the challenges that they face each day.

“Across New England, gun violence remains a concern and ensuring public safety is a top priority to Mayor Smiley and the members of the Providence Police Department, Perez said. “I look forward to discussing strategies and exchanging ideas related to the reduction of illegal gun violence, the pressing challenges in police recruitment, innovative approaches to law enforcement and quality of life concerns.”

The discussion will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the CIC Providence on Dyer St.