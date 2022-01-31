Smithfield opens new COVID-19 testing site

SMITHFIELD – A new public COVID-19 testing site in town has opened in a storefront on Cedar Swamp Road.

The site, which opened on Jan. 26, offers rapid and PCR testing on Wednesdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

Smithfield’s fire department, emergency management agency and town administration worked jointly to get the R.I. Department of Health-approved site operational, said Town Manager Randy R. Rossi.

“We completed the process of getting this site up and running in a relatively short amount of time,” Rossi said.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.