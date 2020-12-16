Software Quality Associates rebrands as SQA Group

PROVIDENCE – Software Quality Associates has expanded its offerings and rebranded as SQA Group, the emerging technologies and engineering solutions firm announced.

Founded in 1999, the company partners with companies at various stages to introduce innovative tech solutions. It’s a demand that is on the rise, said CEO Rob Lanza, as more companies look toward a culture of continuous transformation.

“We have stayed close to our clients and deeply understand the drivers that sit at the heart of their quest for innovation,” said Lanza. “As our clients’ desires for emerging technology and new capability acceleration have grown, we have grown alongside them. Our rebrand, services evolution and expanded team hyper-specialization allow us to reflect the ways we have and will continue to support our clients.”

These methods include leveraging the latest disruptive technologies and creating holistic data strategies so that companies can stay compliant, Lanza said.

In addition to the name change, SQA has launched a new website, established industry-specific business units for client needs, hired subject-matter experts for early S-curve adoption, and introduced opportunities for leadership development. The company’s new website can be found at www.sqassociates.com.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.