Some Rhode Island hospitals ease visitation rules

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and The Miriam Hospital are loosening some of their visitation rules as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to fall.

The hospitals, all operated by Lifespan Corp., announced Tuesday they will allow more visitors, longer visits, and reopen their cafeterias.

Visitors, who must be at least 18 years old, will still be screened for symptoms and possible exposure to COVID-19 upon entry, and will be required to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

The visitation rules were relaxed in line with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidelines.

Details of the rules are available at Lifespan’s website.