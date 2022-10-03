Sonia Millsom appointed CEO of health care firm Oxeon

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island resident Sonia Millsom was recently appointed the new CEO of Oxeon, a health care firm based in New York.

Millsom started her career in the industry as a maternal and child health Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco and now has more than two decades of experience in the health care field, including serving as a board member for HealthSource RI, Rhode Island’s Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace. Most recently, she was the chief commercial officer at Maven Clinic, a telemedicine-based virtual clinic for women and families.

Millsom is succeeding Oxeon founder Trevor Price, who will join the company’s newly formed board.

“I’m excited to join Oxeon at this time of dynamic change, for both the company and our country, as we confront deeply entrenched problems in the nation’s health care system, from access, to cost, to equity – and the need to think creatively about the next generation of leadership,” Millsom said. “Thanks to Trevor’s vision, entrepreneurial passion and deep relationships, Oxeon is changing health care and helping Americans live better lives. I’m humbled by this opportunity to build on Trevor’s powerful legacy, and to lead Oxeon in its mission-driven journey as it continues to strengthen its impact.”

- Advertisement -

Millsom is also a board member for the Social Enterprise Greenhouse, a Providence-based business incubator. She has also served as chief growth officer at Boston-based startup Iora, and earlier worked at Best Doctors, Health Dialog and UnitedHealthcare of New England Inc. as regional vice president of public sector account management.

“Sonia is a highly respected leader, innovator, strategist, operator and manager,” Price said. “More importantly, she is an even better human being with a deep commitment and spirit of generosity to Oxeon’s objectives to serve the vulnerable and to champion diversity.”

Millsom, who currently lives in East Greenwich with her partner and two daughters, was a 40 Under Forty honoree with Providence Business News in 2008, when she was with UnitedHealthcare of New England.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.