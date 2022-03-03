South Kingstown home sells for $1.35M in biggest deal on Hundred Acre Pond

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A waterfront colonial home at 2 Hundred Acre Pond Road East in South Kingstown recently sold for $1.35 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the deal.

Citing data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, Mott & Chace said the deal represents the biggest-ever residential property sale on Hundred Acre Pond. On top of that, it was the second-biggest residential sale in South Kingstown so far this year.

The 4,000-square-foot home, built on 1.38 acres, includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, the real estate firm said. The home includes views of Hundred Acre Pond from nearly every window around the house, the firm said.

The property features a wraparound deck, new dock, and an enclosed boat house, according to Mott & Chace.

Constructed in 1993, the waterfront property was last assessed by South Kingstown officials in 2021 to be worth $1.13 million, according to town records.

The property was sold by Bruce Charleson and Michelle Charleson to Dennis Whyte and Sandra Whyte, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record that’s available online.

