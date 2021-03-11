NEW BEDFORD – The SouthCoast Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has awarded 20 local nonprofits a combined $1.3 million in grants from the foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.
The funds from the foundation help alleviate costs related to basic needs – food security, emergency child care, housing, technology for remote work or school, transportation and utilities – that were unexpectedly incurred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s announcement marks the 11th grant round by the foundation through the fund. To date, the foundation has raised $8.3 million and granted $6.8 million to 132 nonprofits since the fund launched in March 2020.
“The Commonwealth’s support of our emergency response along with the generous support from families, individuals, other foundations, and businesses has allowed us to continue to respond as we did from the very start of the pandemic,” said SouthCoast Community Foundation President John Vasconcellos in a statement.
Grants ranged from $23,500 to $95,000. The nonprofits that received the latest round of funding are:
- Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative
- Attleboro YMCA
- Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc.
- Brockton Family and Community Resources Inc.
- Brockton Interfaith Community
- Brockton Neighborhood Health Center
- Catholic Social Services
- Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts
- Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores
- Citizens for Citizens
- Health Imperatives Inc.
- Hockomock Area YMCA
- Immigrants’ Assistance Center
- NorthStar Learning Centers
- Old Colony YMCA
- PACE Inc.
- The Literacy Center
- United Way of Greater Fall River
- United Way of Greater New Bedford
- YMCA Southcoast
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.