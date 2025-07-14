Southcoast Health Ambassadors awards $42K in scholarships to high school grads

FALL RIVER – Local high school graduates, community members, Southcoast Health leaders and sponsors recently attended the health system’s annual scholarship luncheon, which was hosted by the Southcoast Health Ambassadors.

The nonprofit was formed to provide fundraising, community outreach and other support services for the Southcoast Health community and its hospitals, which include Charlton Memorial Hospital, St. Luke’s Hospital and Tobey Hospital.

Southcoast Health Ambassadors presented $1,500 scholarships on behalf of all three hospitals to 28 recent high school graduates from across the region who are pursuing a career in health care, totaling $42,000.

“We are honored to support these students on their professional journeys. This event is so meaningful because it shows how closely connected we are with the communities we serve, and the support we receive from the Southcoast Health Ambassadors and our donors is essential to helping us carry out our mission,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “By supporting students who are pursuing careers in health care and medicine today, we are ensuring that there will be skilled caregivers to serve our region in the future.”

The scholarships are funded through individual donations and contributions from ambassadors. Each scholarship includes a $1,000 donation that is matched with $500 from the ambassadors.

“Supporting these remarkable students is a part of Southcoast Health’s commitment to building a stronger, healthier future for our region,” said Kimberley Coon, executive director of hospital and medical staff services, chief of staff for the health system’s chief operating officer and a representative of the Charlton Memorial Hospital Scholarship Committee. “We hope to one day welcome them back to Southcoast Health – not just as graduates but as valued members of our health care community.”

Graduates were chosen through a review process based on cumulative GPA or class rank, written essays, letters of recommendation and professional or volunteer experience.

“We are proud to support these outstanding scholarship recipients as they pursue their dreams,” said Janice Sharp, chair of the St. Luke’s Hospital Scholarship Committee. “Their dedication, hard work and passion embody the values we strive to uphold, and we are honored to play a role in helping them achieve their goals.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.