Southcoast Health announces 2025 EMS Support Grant Program awardees

TIVERTON – Representatives from seven municipal emergency medical service organizations recently gathered at St. Luke’s Hospital to be recognized as the first grant recipients from Southcoast Health’s EMS Support Grant Program.

The program was first launched in May during National EMS Week.

“As a not-for-profit community health system, we are committed to reaching beyond our walls to support municipal organizations across the region. With this program, we are honored to be able to assist in the essential work they do every day,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “At Southcoast Health, we see firsthand the exceptional services these EMS professionals provide our patients. We look forward to continuing to work together with all of our colleagues in EMS to improve the health and wellness of our region overall.”

The program was fully funded through Southcoast Health and awarded about $100,000 across seven municipal, tax-exempt EMS organizations in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The grant recipients include:

Dighton Fire Department

Freetown Fire Department

Lakeville Fire Department

Middletown Fire Department

Rochester Fire Department

Tiverton Fire Department

Town of Wareham EMS

“This initiative will not only benefit the residents, businesses and visitors of Middletown but will also enhance the care provided to patients within the broader Southcoast Health community,” said Brian DeFreitas, battalion chief of the Middletown Fire Department, adding that the funds will help the department’s ambulances get to the paramedic level.

All the proposals underwent a comprehensive review and selection process. The funds will be used for training and medical equipment to help the organizations provide pre-hospital care for the communities they serve.

Christopher Wells, captain of the Tiverton Fire Department, said the funds will help fund video laryngoscopes. These devices help manage airways during high-acuity calls and allow for performance review through post-care video analysis.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this support and recognize that these critical teams, and many others across the region, sometimes require additional resources to enhance the advanced care they provide,” said Renee Clark, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Southcoast Health. “We hope this opportunity makes a positive difference. We greatly appreciate the unwavering support of all our EMS partners in caring for the south coast region.”

