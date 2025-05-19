Southcoast Health CEO to join UMass Dartmouth’s business school board

DARTMOUTH – David McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health, will begin a three-year term as an advisory board member of the Charlton College of Business at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

“I am honored to join the Charlton College of Business Advisory Board to collaborate with academic leaders and fellow board members to support and mentor our region’s next generation of business professionals, especially those interested in the health care industry,” said McCready, who will begin the role on June 1.

The Charlton College of Business is Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB, accredited and offers several graduate and undergraduate degree programs. It was the second-highest-ranked public undergraduate business program in Massachusetts in U.S. News and World Report’s 2025 rankings.

“I am excited and grateful that David has joined the Charlton College of Business Advisory Board,” said UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark A. Fuller. “Under David’s leadership, UMass Dartmouth’s partnership with Southcoast Health has grown immensely and I look forward to seeing his impact on this important community-focused advisory board.”

McCready’s appointment is another example of the relationship between the school and Southcoast Health.

“We are delighted to welcome David McCready to the advisory board of the Charlton College of Business,” said Madan Annavarjula, dean of the Charlton College of Business. “We are deeply grateful for his commitment and enthusiasm. David’s extensive experience, unwavering passion and dedication to mentorship will undoubtedly serve as a powerful resource for our students as they navigate their academic journeys and shape their professional futures.”

