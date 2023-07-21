Southcoast Health names McCready new CEO and president

NEW BEDFORD – Southeastern Massachusetts’ largest health care organization has a new leader who will begin his tenure in early 2024.

Southcoast Health System Inc. announced Friday that David McCready will become the health organization’s next CEO and president starting on Jan. 3, 2024. McCready at that time will succeed Dr. Rayford A. Kruger, who has been the health group’s top executive since January 2022.

Kruger became Southcoast Health’s CEO and president after Keith Hovan was removed from the position after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge. That charge has since been dismissed.

Southcoast Health System includes Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Southcoast Physicians Group in Fall River and Visiting Nurses Association in Fairhaven.

McCready’s process to becoming Southcoast Health’s top executive will be in two parts. He will first become CEO and president of the Southcoast Hospitals Group on Oct. 1, then he will lead the entire health organization just after the new year.

“I am truly honored to join Southcoast Health as its next CEO and president,” McCready said Friday in a statement. “Southcoast is a special organization with extraordinary clinical expertise combined with a deep commitment to truly caring for and about its patients and their communities. Southcoast has so much to be proud of, and I look forward to leading and supporting the organization as we continue to fulfill our mission of exceptional care and service.”

McCready, Southcoast Health said, had been president of Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Boston for the last five years, and been a member of Brigham and Women’s executive leadership team since 2005. Now, McCready will lead Southcoast Health’s overall strategy and operations, the health organization said. He will also “ensure organizational integrity, the provision of high-quality and integrated patient care, efficient operations, financial sustainability, and exceptional patient experience and outcomes” across Southcoast Health.

Donald Giumetti, Southcoast Health’s board Chair, said in a statement McCready is an “authentic leader” and knows that he will “skillfully steer the organization” during the current challenging times within the health care sector.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.