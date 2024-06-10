Southcoast Health Wound Care recognized for clinical excellence

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health’s Wound Care has earned national recognition for clinical excellence at Charlton Memorial and St. Luke’s hospitals with a 2023 Center of Distinction award from Healogics, the country’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

“Earning this respected award year after year confirms that we continue to deliver exceptional care at the Southcoast Health Wound Care Centers,” said Dr. Robert Sandfort, medical director of the St. Luke’s Hospital Wound Care Center. “As one of the program medical directors, I am proud to be a part of this service and have the privilege to work alongside a wonderful team that is passionate about delivering advanced wound care to our patients and community. They are true professionals and the work they do each day ensures a better quality of life for those living with acute and chronic conditions.”

Both Southcoast Wound Care locations had patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% for the 2023 award evaluation period.

“This recognition is a testament to the exceptional care and dedication demonstrated by our wound care providers, leaders and clinicians. They all work together to deliver personalized and effective treatment plans to our patients,” said Cheryl Thompson, market director for Southcoast Health Wound Care Centers. “We are so proud of this accomplishment and remain committed to ensuring our patients receive the highest-quality care, delivered with compassion and empathy.”

- Advertisement -

According to Healogics data, an estimated 7 million Americans are living with a chronic or nonhealing wound. The longer a chronic wound is untreated, there is a greater risk of infection, hospitalization and amputation.

Southcoast also opened a third wound care location, the Makepeace Wound Care Center, at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Mass.

Southcoast Wound Care is the first comprehensive wound care program in southeastern Massachusetts. It is a member of Healogics’ network of more than 600 wound care centers helping patients with diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds.

Among the wound care services offered by Southcoast are negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, compression therapy, bio-engineered tissues and biosynthetic dressings. Also, Southcoast offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which surrounds a patient with 100% oxygen to promote faster healing.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.