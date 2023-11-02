Southwest adding nonstop service to Denver, Dallas from T.F. Green in 2024

WARWICK – Southwest Airlines announced it will offer two new nonstop routes from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Dallas and Denver beginning next spring.

The new seasonal routes will begin on June 8, 2024, and will include Saturday service to both the Dallas Love Field airport and Denver International Airport, according to a news release.

“This is wonderful news,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation. “Southwest has been a strong travel partner for those coming to and from our region, and we welcome these new connections to two vibrant cities in our nation’s heartland.”

While promoting its new seasonal route with Dallas, Southwest noted that “Summer travelers can embark on journeys to cooler climates” to Providence. Along with the additional routes to Dallas and Denver, Southwest also offers service from Providence to Baltimore, Washington, Chicago, and Florida destinations Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa.

The announcement of the two new routes brings the airport’s total nonstop destinations to 33 and comes as Breeze Airways on Thursday launched two new routes to Vero Beach and Jacksonville, Fla.

Recently, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport was named one of the Top Ten in the World by the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.