State accepting proposals for 2023 Brownfields Grant Program funding

PROVIDENCE – A request for proposals has been issued for a round of funding from the 2023 Brownfields Grant Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced Thursday.

“Rhode Island has made tremendous strides in cleaning up vacant and contaminated industrial sites and converting them into prime real estate, which reduces environmental and health threats while revitalizing neighborhoods, increasing the tax base, and ensuring a cleaner future for all,” McKee said in a statement. “These new funding opportunities will continue to build on Rhode Island’s momentum.”

The DEM is accepting proposals until Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. for brownfield site redevelopment projects that will support the cleanup of contaminated property for uses that add value to communities.

Redevelopment or reuse plans that support a positive impact on the community with amenities available for public use and targeted community engagement opportunities for designated “environmental justice” areas will be scored favorably. Government, private and nonprofit entities are eligible to apply.

“Investing in the cleanup and redevelopment of brownfields creates jobs, spurs economic growth and promotes healthy communities,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “We’re proud of the success we’ve achieved with our partners by investing in the cleanup of brownfield sites across the state, which has helped build new schools, businesses, affordable housing, and green energy projects. We look forward to partnering with the successful applicants on this new grant opportunity.”

The 2023 Brownfields Bond Fund Grant is the first availability of grant funding from the $4 million brownfield revitalization investment that was included in the 2022 Green Bond.

The state has invested more than $14 million for 62 projects in 15 communities across Rhode Island through DEM’s Brownfields Remediation and Economic Development Fund.